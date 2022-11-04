Seattle Chocolates ‘The Sweater Weather Gift Set’ GET IT

Chocolate is typically a well received gift that will “brighten your day.” Of course there are those who are allergic or just don’t like it but on average, most people would be grateful to get the gift of chocolate. Seattle Chocolates knows this and that is precisely why they first created an assortment of “care packages” back in April 2020. Lucky for us, these care packages brightened so many people’s days that Seattle Chocolates continued making these boxes filled with joy.

Now called Gift Sets, the Sweater Weather Gift Set is one of the most delicious chocolate boxes you can give or get this season. It is also adorable. The set was designed by Frida Clements, a local artist who brings a Pacific Northwest flair to the packaging. Seattle Chocolates is known for their artist collaborations with over a dozen designs that “deliver joy.”

Owned and operated by women, Seattle Chocolates are drenched in sustainability from their carbon footprint to their sourcing and most unique compostable truffle wrappers. They also give back to Girls Inc. with every purchase and, if that wasn’t enough, their sister brand, Jcoco Chocolates, was founded to “elevate the way people experience chocolate and turn an everyday indulgence into an opportunity to make a difference.” They do so by donating to organizations that combat hunger. All this is great, but you are probably wondering, how does it all taste?

These chocolates are high quality and super tasty. Some fantastic and special highlights that you’ll find in the Sweater Weather box are Hot Buttered Rum truffle bar and the Toffee Sea Salt truffle bar. Truffle bars are a regular sized chocolate bar filled with soft, flavorful truffles. The unique combos work and are delectable. Some other standouts include, Crunchy Peanut Butter and their Happy Birthday Truffle Bar. It also goes without saying that their truffles are scrumptious as well.

We thoroughly enjoyed the Seattle Chocolates we have tried. We also are impressed with their social responsibility. Whether you are giving a gift to a friend or to yourself, Seattle Chocolates is a brand you can feel good about buying.—Kate Erwin, Men’s Journal contributor

[$60.99; seattlechocolate.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!