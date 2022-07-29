SeaVees Huntington Middies GET IT

Have you ever been to a great thrift shop and found a well-designed, well-made product by a brand you haven’t heard of only to find out that they aren’t around anymore? Well that is what happened to revivers of SeaVees, except they brought back the brand for everyone to enjoy.

SeaVees, a clean responsible, California classic sneaker brand was founded in 1964 but brought back to life in 2008. Keeping some of those throwback styles, SeaVees now offers an array of footwear that gives back a portion of profits to organizations that support mental health, human rights, and social and environmental justice for all. They also do cool limited edition colabs like their recent “sneaker boot” The Beyond and Back CVO high-top designed in collaboration with adventure photographer Jeff Johnson.

But today, we are going to review on of their classics, the Huntington Middies. Inspired by the 1964 U.S Surfboard Championships held at the Huntington Beach Surf Club, that was established in an effort to “preserve the sport of surfing and build athletes instead of bums,” the Huntington Middies are a respectable slip-on that can double as business casual, but are made for hanging loose.

Made with Leather Working Group (LWG) soft and durable suede, these mid-cut slip-ons use a perforated cooling system that helps air-flow, but also the dreaded sweaty foot stench. The grippy (think skate shoe, not hiking boot grippy) sole is made with durable, dynamic natural rubber. There is a cushy foam footbed that doesn’t move around like other slip-ons. Equipped with a heel pull tab, the Huntington Middies are easy to put on and even easier to take off. The low cut around the ankle is comfortable and it gives a sophisticated silhouette. We think they look great with nearly any outfit from shorts to suits, and if you don’t believe us, just ask actor Brad Pitt.—Kate Erwin, Men’s Journal contributor

[$100; seavees.com]

