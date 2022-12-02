Seirus Heatwave Mapped Base Layer GET IT

One of the greatest apparel advancements to fighting the elements was wicking properties. Before the idea of moisture wicking, layers could only insulate. So, if you were hiking powder on a warm afternoon, fishing when the wind died, or climbing a sunny peak and started to perspire, the sweat just stayed on your body and base layer. The introduction of wicking removed the moisture so it didn’t leave you all wet when elements got chilly again.

Since then, wicking has gotten better and the material lighter, but base layers have remained relatively the same until now. Serirus’ engineered body mapping is a next step in base layer advancement. The Heatwave base layer does have Maxwick, which moves the wet away, but the body mapping is designed to actually move heat from one area of the body that need to breath and return it where you need it most–particularly the kidneys and lower back.

It’s so warm that you might be able to get away with less layers on top of it. In both Mens and Womens, the Heatwave is an athletic fit with anti-microbial breathability where you need it most, keeping you dry with less body odor.—Jon Coen, Men’s Journal contributor

[$129.99/$119.99; seirus.com]

