Selk’bag Original Recycled Black Light GET IT

Well, it’s official, they have thought of everything. And whether “they” are the good-time folks of the outdoor industry or the crew at Selk’bag, the Original Recycled Black Light, a full coverage wearable sleeping bag is the apex of outdoor fun, comfort and warmth. Stay warm in your tent, your converted van or at that playoff game in a Selk’bag Original.

Although this thing screams fun, co-founder Cristobal Murillo has every base covered with technical ideas for keeping out the cold with elastic hand enclosures, a kangaroo-style pocket, adjustable hood, removable booties, and a cargo pocket. You enter through a side zipper, get warmed up, open the leg vents if you get hot and then put it back in a stuff sack for easy packing home and the next chilly adventure. Rip-stop nylon ensures its durability and 100-percent recycled synthetic hollow-fiber insulation keeps in the body heat. And weather resistant DWR coating makes it repellent against water and stains.

You could use it in your own backyard, or even when your adventure takes you from the kitchen to the couch all day. It keeps you comfortable in temps down to 44-degrees Fahrenheit. On top of that, the company is part of 1% for the Planet. Have fun and stay warm out there this season.—Jon Coen, Men’s Journal contributor

[$125.93; selkbagusa.com]

