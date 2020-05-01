Shady Rays Classic Timber GET IT

Do you suffer from a common disorder where you’re constantly searching for lost sunglasses? And then, when you eventually find those sunglasses, you find that they’re horribly scratched or damaged? Does this really bum you out because you spent $180 on those polarized sunglasses? Well, you’re not alone. And the crew at Shady Rays has come up with a solution that you definitely want to check out. They offer several high-quality polarized sunglass frames, all for around $50. We personally chose the Classic Timber. The retro-style frame fit our lifestyle wonderfully, and the emerald green polarized, shatter-proof lenses keep our eyes protected on all of our outdoor adventures.

With a full line of affordable glasses, Shady Rays bridges the gap between high-quality and affordable. And the bst part? If your glasses are ever lost or damaged, the brand will replace them for free. No more anxiety about keeping track of your designer $300 frames.

“We are an Independent Sunglasses Company that is focused on one thing: Making the best shades to live active and worry-free in the outdoors,” states the brand. We think they nailed it.—Jon Perino, Senior Editor

[$48; Shadyrays.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!