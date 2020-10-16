SharkBanz 2 GET IT

We’ve all had those moments when we’re in the ocean, enjoying ourselves, and then that iconic theme song from “Jaws” pops into our head. Whether there are any real threats nearby is anybody’s guess, but the fact of the matter is, you can’t shake that spine-tingling, two-note riff out of your head. And it should be no surprise to anybody that there are, in fact, sharks in the ocean… so why are we so afraid? We blame the 1975 blockbuster, but nevertheless, the fear is evident. And with headlines popping up reporting on shark attacks on ocean enthusiasts all over the world, a little piece of mind goes a long way when spending time in Mother Ocean. Enter Sharkbanz 2. This thing is so compact, ergonomic and comfortable, we can’t think of a reason not to wear one. It fits just like a regular sized watch, it requires no battery (ever), and using its patented magnetic tech developed by marine biologists, it gives you the assurance from technology based on proven science, notable published research, as well as extensive field testing by a verified independent third-party analysis group. While your odds of ever coming in close contact of a shark are slim-to-none for most people, the added assurance that you took precaution by using an active shark deterrent makes a world of difference. Fitting on your wrist or your ankle, the Sharkbanz 2 is the extra safety measure that anybody spending time in the ocean can benefit from.—Jon Perino, Senior Editor

[$84; sharkbanz.com]

