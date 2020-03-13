Sheehan & Co. Henleys Get it

Daniel Sheehan Co. of Los Angeles brings heritage-inspired design and construction to this menswear favorite—but then, that’s kind of Sheehan’s thing. It’s a tougher perspective on classic menswear; a bit less suave, a touch more rugged than typical vintage-inspired clothes. Like the Sheehan & Co. line of Henleys.

Henleys are perfect for guys with broader chests and thicker muscles up top. Sheehan & Co. takes that aesthetic and runs with it, with deep plackets that drop past the pecs, studded with bronzed buttons. They come in short- and long-sleeved versions, in single-or double-placket designs. You can get soft cotton or thermal, with or without a tuxedo bib. We opted for the Burnt Olive colorway, but they come in a variety of solids. Sheehan & Co. takes pride in its workmanship, and it’s evidenced in the top-notch fabric and production right down to the bespoke packaging in which the clothes arrive.—Jon Langston, Commerce Editor

[$88; danielsheehan.co]

