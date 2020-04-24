Sherpa Sonam Polartec Fleece Hoodie GET IT

When it comes to getting cozy on the couch or staying toasty on the trail, a quality hoodie is likely the most versatile piece of clothing you have in your closet. This is why we put extra emphasis on choosing the right one. And if you haven’t had a chance to try out a hoodie made by the fine folks at Sherpa, then we think you need put this on your to-do list immediately. We’re particularly big fans of the Sonam Polartec Fleece Hoodie.

It’s made from upscale Polartec Thermal Pro with Repreve (which is made of recycled water bottles), so it’s not only eco-friendly, but it feels like your wearing a pillowy cloud (while still maintaining a high-quality, durable feel).

Named after the Tibetan word for “merit,” the Sonam is the ultimate, do-anything, wear-anywhere pullover hoodie. It has a unique feel to it (and we mean that in a very good way). You won’t be disappointed with this addition to your spring wardrobe.—Jon Perino, Senior Editor



[$99.95; sherpaadventuregear.com]

