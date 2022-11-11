Shimano Vanford 2500HG GET IT

The Vanford reel from Shimano is not necessarily new to the fishing world but it is one that has taken the market by storm over the past two years. It’s a very sturdy and compact reel that feels really well balanced in your hand. This model comes with a MagnumLite rotor which allows for a lightning quick response when you feel a bite on the other end.

This reel excels at finesse applications but can handle much more than that thanks to the amazing drag system. What makes it so special is the Cross Carbon Drag which is a feature that only top of line Shimano reels have and allows for increased settings adjustments and a lot more fun when reeling in an aggressive fish.

When throwing casts the line really flies off the reel with minimal friction allowing for more distance and increased accuracy. Another feature that I think is important to mention is the X-Protect technology with the composite body which makes it water resistant increasing the likelihood of it lasting many years to come.

If you’ve been using the same hand-me-down or entry level reel for the past few seasons you’ll feel a world of difference if you upgrade to a Vanford. This reel comes in seven models from 500 series up to 5000 series to match any type of fish you’re after. Overall, the Shimano Vanford reel is a great prospect for anglers looking to step up their game with a reel that has top of the line features without the top of the line price tag.—Peter Matlashewski, Men’s Journal contributor

[$239.99; fish.shimano.com]

