Shinola Power Supply

If you’re like us, once you started working remotely it doesn’t take long to realize your home office situation lacks outlets. While a plastic power strip from the hardware store gives you more capacity, the Shinola Power Supply gives you that and style—it looks good enough that you’ll actually want to see it.

Housed in a die-cast, powder-coated case, it adds two outlets and a pair of USB ports, with a grippy rubber bottom that stays put on the floor or your desktop. In one of six colors, the power supply has a braided 8-foot long cord that leaves plenty of room to connect to the nearest wall outlet and gave us plenty of slack to raise our standing desk. The USB ports pump out 2 amps each for fast charging and the outlets are spaced far enough apart that even two chunkier transformers can sit side by side.

Need more space? There is a five-outlet option with two USB ports, as well.—Sal Vaglica, Men’s Journal Contributor

[$145; shinola.com]

