Working remotely has kind of become the new normal. Many of us haven’t been back to our offices in several months, nor does there seem to be any answer in sight as to when offices will open their doors for employees to handle their work in a professional environment again. That all being said, we’ve all been adapting to our home offices and working wherever we can find the best WiFi signal. And this can be challenging when your ill-equipped with office gear.

I’m going to start off by saying that I’m a big fan of external monitors when I work. I like to keep my tabs, windows, and files organized—once you get used to external monitors, you simply can’t go back. This is precisely why I was thrilled to hear about the SideTrak Portable Monitor. This thing is so handy in so many ways. And the best part? No hauling around your desktop monitor from place to place. Genius, if you ask me.

You simply apply the sleek adhesive magnets to the back of your laptop, download the simple software, snap the SideTrak onto the back, plug in the HDMI cable and your laptop has just become a dual screen. It weighs only 1.2 pounds, so you barely notice its even on your laptop, it extends out and rotates for the perfect viewing experience, and it simply does its job as good as any other large scale monitor we’ve used in the office. It makes working from just about anywhere as productive as working from the comfort of your office.

The 12.5-inch screen is the perfect size for organizing your work, while staying true to the portability that really makes this gadget shine. It’s compatible with Mac, PC, Chrome, PS4, Xbox, and Switch, so it’ll work on just about all your digital devices. If you’re looking to step up your work-from-home game, then this monitor is a no-brainer. I’ve found even working from the park with my mobile hotspot to be equally as productive all while getting my daily dose of Vitamin D. You can’t beat that.—Jon Perino, Senior Editor

[$325; sidetrack.com]

