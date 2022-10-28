Silipint Lidded Bowl Set Speckled Collection GET IT

There are two school of thoughts when it comes to “food containers.” The first is that food containers are not really possessions, but rather free flowing objects that come and go with potluck. The second school of thought is that food containers are as precious as your grandmother’s stoneware and should be promptly washed and returned after a shared meal gathering. If you subscribe to the latter, I won’t have to tell you much about Silipint’s Silicone Lidded Bowls for you to have appreciation for these awesome containers. (But if you are in the first school of thought, and frequently find yourself with a low inventory of food containers, Silipint Silicone Lidded Bowls just might convert you to a food container guardian, like they did for us.)

The first indicator that these lidded bowls are worth holding onto, is that they don’t look like the your average food container that you might buy at the grocery store. That makes them easy to identify if leave in the work fridge and see on a coworker’s desk a few weeks later. But what sets these food canisters apart from the rest of that pack, is that they will last—they even have a lifetime guarantee.

They work for hot and cold items, are microwavable and durable—They’re made of “100% food-grade, platinum-cured silicone that is free of chemicals.” So no phthalates, no BPA, and no BPS. (No BS, these bowls are great.)

They don’t crack (we have all had that plastic food container with the duct tape, right?) Well, no more of that. These bowls don’t stick or stain from pungent meals. The lidded bowls lids stay on, which is a very important quality for a food container. You can fill one of Sillipint lidded bowls, seal it and shake it up and down and the lid won’t come off. We don’t recommend putting pure liquid in these containers, because that isn’t what they made for, however your soups and sauces will be safe and sound.

And don’t let the sticker price scare you off. If you have given out all your food containers, you have already spent more than you think replacing them. It is high time to join the world of people who hold onto their food containers, only with these Silipint, you can pass them onto your grandchildren still looking as new as the day you bought them.—Kate Erwin Men’s Journal contributor

[$59.95; silipint.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!