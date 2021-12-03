SIONYX Aurora PRO GET IT

Want to be able to see in the dark? Like, seriously see every little detail in a pitch-black setting? We’ve got the just the ticket: Introducing the Aurora Pro full-color night vision optic from SIONYX. This thing is so damn cool that we don’t even know where to start.

It fits in your hand like a small camcorder, has an ultra-comfy and crystal clear eyepiece, and is just so easy to use. It performs at its best during the darkest conditions—We’re talkin’, can’t-see-your-hand-in-front-of-your-face dark. It comes with a 32GB micro SD card, but also has an expandable recording capacity (up to 256GB) for HD video and still photos. It’s water- and dust-resistant for all types of extreme conditions, features GPS, and you can even stream in real time to your smart device using the SIONYX app.

From hunting trips, to camping surveillance, to home security, this little gadget is as good as it gets for keeping eyes on what’s important to you when the lights go out. It also comes with an ultra-heavy duty (and waterproof) hard case for transport, as well as two rechargeable batteries.

For the high-end gadget fanatic, this night vision camera is the perfect new toy. It’s compact, built like a tank, weatherproof, and truly badass. It’s so much fun to use, yet amazingly capable for any serious situation. It won’t let you down when you need vison on a dark scene. It really is the ultimate gift for that person in your life that already has everything. (And as of this writing, it’s discounted $200 on the SIONYX website.)—Jon Perino, senior editor

[$999; sionyx.com]

