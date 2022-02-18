Sitka Kelvin Aerolite Jacket GET IT

Sitka is part of a growing number of outdoor apparel brands incorporating top-notch fabrics and athletic design in hunting outerwear and layers. Sitka’s new Kelvin Aerolite jacket features PrimaLoft Gold insulation that keeps you warm even in damp conditions. This synthetic insulation has the feel of down, paired with a water-repellent shell fabric, it’s the perfect complement for a hooded coat that works best when the temperatures hover around freezing and getting wet could lead to hypothermia.

The Kelvin Aerolite has clever stretch panels at the wrists which make it easy to pull the sleeves over your gloves. The jacket compresses small to disappear in your pack when not in use, making it a great layer for hunting or hiking in the shoulder season. Choose accordingly from a range of camouflage and solid colors.—Conor Mihel, Men’s Journal contributor

[$299, sitkagear.com]

