Skullcandy Dime True Wireless Earbuds GET IT

If you’re looking for some high-grade wireless earbuds, but don’t want to break the bank, then all-new Dime True Wireless Earbuds from Skullcandy are just the ticket. Just launched this week, the Dime Earbuds pack all of the punch you need from your earbuds, at a very attractive price point. They feature the classic style and design you’d exepct from Skullcandy, and also boast impressive specs when it comes to performance.

These noise-isolating earbuds have a 12-hour battery life, auto-connect, you can use either of the buds by themselves, they have microphone/call/track/volume controls, and they’re even sweat and water resistant (IPX4). The fit is super snug and secure, while still feeling ultra lgihtweight and unobtrusive (they only wigh 32 grams). The best of all worlds, really. (The whole package is about the size of the key fob for your car.)

For your next pair of earbuds for all your workouts, adventures, travels, and everything in between, you can’t go wrong with the Dime.—Jon Perino, Senior Editor

[$24.95; skullcandy.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!