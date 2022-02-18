Skullcandy x Budweiser Crusher Evo Wireless Headphones GET IT

Straight from the trusted crew at Skullcandy comes their collaboration with the “King of Beers” that includes several new impressive products, including our new favorite: The limited edition Skullcandy x Budweiser Crusher Evo Wireless Headphones.

Right out of the box, these headphones scream aesthetic style as well as performance-oriented sophistication. From the metallic Budweiser-red colorway, to the Skullcandy logo adorned with the iconic Budweiser crown, these headphones are ready to party. They boast a really cool Crusher Bass function where you can customize your perfect amount of immersive sensory bass on the fly—from “Bone Rattling” to “Mellow.” You can even use the Skullcandy app to fine tune the perfect level of sound for your own unique hearing. Genius.

Their 40-hour battery life is superb (with a Rapid Charging feature that’ll give you a full 4 hours of playtime on a 10-minute charge), and the overall feel of these headphones on your ears is ultra-cushy and comfy, while also feeling impressively lightweight for the amount of features that these badboys pack. The all-new collab also includes three different (and affordable) wireless earbuds. You can check out the full collection here.—Jon Perino, senior editor

[$209.99; skullcandy.com]

