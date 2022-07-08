Smartwool Hike Light Cushion Crew Socks GET IT

Sock innovation has come a long way over the years and if you have not tried a pair of activity specific socks it’s definitely time you give them a shot. Smartwool is at the vanguard of this innovation and really put some fun new features into their hike light cushion crew socks. They have mesh venting at optimal areas on the foot for more breathability and moisture management.

You can find extra cushioning along the entire bottom of the sock to give you that extra comfort and snug feeling. The toe section has also been smoothed out to limit friction in your shoe which overall makes them last longer. I took these out on a two-day hike and decided to not change them once because they never got damp and were simply superior to any other sock I own. Plain and simple these socks are meant for hikers or those who like to walk long distances and want that extra comfort.—Peter Matlashewski, Men’s Journal contributor

[$24; smartwool.com]

