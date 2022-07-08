Smartwool Merino Sport Lined 8-Inch Short

If you’ve been looking for a pair of lightweight shorts that feel comfortable and keep you dry, look no further. We got our hands on the new Smartwool merino sport lined shorts and they are the perfect balance between casual wear and sportswear. These shorts come with a sport boxer brief liner designed to keep you cool during activity and comfortable when you’re relaxing.

Extremely light weight material with stretch woven fabric allows for effortless movement which is perfect for hiking or running. These shorts also come with reflective accents for increased visibility in low light and a strong back pocket zipper to keep your important items safe while in action. Whether you’re on your way to the beach, the gym or a BBQ, these shorts will do you well.—Peter Matlashewski, Men’s Journal contributor

[$75; smartwool.com]

