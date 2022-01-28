Smartwool Second Cut K9 Camp Cushion GET IT

Have you ever bought a brand new dog bed for your four-legged companion only to find that they still prefer sleeping on a pile of laundry? Well Smartwool’s new Second Cut K9 Camp Cushion is not only a great looking dog bed, but a picky pup approved lovely lumpy tuffet filled with recycled sock shreddings.

As the first product in Smartwool’s Second Cut Project, the K9 Cushion is a creative way for Smartwool to get one step closer to its goal to become 100-percent circular by 2030. The shell is made with 69-percent Post-Consumer Recycled Polyester, 31-percent Post-Industrial Recycled Polyester and is very easy to remove and wash. Highly recommended for any picky, messy pup.—Kate Erwin, Men’s Journal contributor

[Starting at $120; smartwool.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!