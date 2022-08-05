Smith Bobcat GET IT

Even though wrap-around glasses serve a very utilitarian purpose (aerodynamic, peripheral vision and more coverage), they can sometimes be dismissed as racey go-fast lens reserved only for the spandex clad KOM ilk or on the opposite spectrum – for the ironic denim wearing, mullet lovers of warm mushy slopes. However, there does exist another kind of wrap-around that finds a middle ground with a style that most everyone can get behind: Smith’s Bobcat shades.

You can still go fast in the Bobcats, still have a tinge of nostalgia, but not in such a trenchant way that you confuse people whether you are wearing the glasses to keep the sun off, or for a costume. Anyone with a smaller face knows that finding full coverage glasses that don’t feel ridiculously huge can be a challenge. The Bobcats are essentially the smaller sibling of Smith’s Wildcats glasses that are designed for larger faces.

Designed for smaller faces, the Bobcats’ frame is simple with thin lightweight arms and gingerly oversized, subtle ’70s vibe lenses (Yoko Ono, who famously wore Porsche wrap-arounds would approve.) The Bobcats also have a two-position, easy to use adjustable Megol nose pads that can fit most noses. If you want to look like you are about to “Snap into a Slim Jim!”(we all do at some point) there are a variety of bright ChromaPop lenses that enhance contrast and natural colors. But the Bobcats also come in more subtle ChromaPop lenses colorways. All of the ChromaPop colorways also come with a second clear lense that is easy to switch.

And for those who don’t want to change lense or are often in changing conditions, the Bobcats come with a Photochromic lenses option that change with varying light. Made with FrameEvolve™ a bio-based material, the frames are durable but not rigid. We found that we could wear the Bobcats all day with no irritation at the ears or temples.

We paired the Bobcats with the Smith Session helmet for rides and had zero pressure points. Even in muggy weather, the tactical venting of the Bobcats really helped to reduce fogging. You’ll probably see more Bobcats on the single-track than you will elsewhere. However, instead of other “go-fast” glasses that you might just wear for sports, the Bobcats are so comfortable that you’ll likely end up wearing them all day.—Kate Erwin, Men’s Journal contributor

[$250-$280; smithoptics.com]

