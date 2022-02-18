Smith Leadout PivLock GET IT

One of the most annoying part of shopping for new shades is pin-pointing exactly what type of lenses you’ll need to suit all your outdoor pursuits. Investing hundreds of dollars in only one lens can be a stressful decision to make. However, we just discovered a pair of specs from the legacy team at Smith that not only gives you the option to swap lenses with ease, but they come with two extremely capable pairs of lenses to adapt to the variable lighting conditions you’re dealing with. Introducing the Smith Leadout PivLock.

These frames are not only stylish, but they feature Smith’s remarkably easy lens-changing capabilities. Simply choose between their ChromaPop lenses (red mirror, green mirror, or black) or swap out to the included photochromic clear-to-grey lenses for those times you don’t need as much UV protection, or you can even opt for several other lenses built for sunny, variable, and cloudy conditions. The frames don’t wrap all the way around your face, which makes them breathe better and prevents fogging.

They’re compatible with Smith’s helmet solutions, and they come equipped wth extra Megol nose pads for non-slip grip on your nose while you get after your activities. These frames simply feel so pleasant on your face, you barely notice you have them on, and they have an aesthetic look that’s reminiscent of the legacy shades that is Smith. If you get into these frames with a few lens options, this’ll be your one-stop-shop eyewear solution for just about everything.—Jon Perino, senior editor

[$199; smithoptics.com]

