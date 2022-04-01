Smith Optics Spinner GET IT

Let’s just start by saying these are an extremely well-made pair of shades. As far as comfort, fit and weight, Smith has outdone themselves here. As the seasons start to turn (sooner for some than others) we’re going to be outside more. We will be by the water more, and hopefully, out on the bay, creek, sound, lake and sea. This is a fantastic option for those who spend countless hours staring at the water.

Smith brings back the ChromaPop lenses to enhance polarization and let you see what you need to see in the water column, which is great for the fisherman, sailor or river guide. This is what they do really well. And they’ve designed a frame that simply fits on your face seemlessly with their Evolve base frame, made to be ultralight and durable with Autolock hinges. They are a larger fit for full coverage. No light is sneaking in on these shades. The lenses features 6-base curvature and a wraparound fit. Smith’s Megol templates and nose pads provide non-slip grip. They’re light and they stay put, no fussing or adjusting.—Jon Coen, Men’s Journal contributor

[$199; smithoptics.com]

