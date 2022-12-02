Smith Summit MIPS GET IT

At this stage in the snow game, helmets are as common on the hill as gloves. These days they’re just becoming more effective in protecting your noggin while getting lighter and more low-profile. And Smith’s new Summit MIPS is leading the way—a multi-certified helmet that’s not much bigger on your head than a thick beanie.

The certification means it meets alpine ski certifications and international mountaineering standards. So, if you’re riding the park or way out in the backcountry, this is as safe as it gets. And with all that protection, you don’t get that bobblehead look. This thing is slim.

Of course, Smith took every detail into account, specifically the BOA Flexible Fit system, with a flexible yoke that folds into the helmet for more efficient packing. And you get a perfect fit with a quick, one-hand adjustment. There’s integrated headlamp routing for early morning or after-dusk adventure, and external bungee to fit easily outside your pack.

The Summit features 33 vents for better air flow, and an AirEvac ventilation system that integrates easily with Smith Goggles. We’re also really into the fact that it fits over a beanie or even a small cap.—Jon Coen, Men’s Journal contributor

[$230; smithoptics.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!