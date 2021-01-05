Smithey 5.5 QT Dutch Oven GET IT

If you’re a culinary visionary in your kitchen, chances are that you have invested some good money into proper cookware for your passion. It’s as much an investment as an artist purchasing paints, brushes, and canvas. And when it comes to finely crafted kitchen gear, we haven’t seen anything quite like the artisanal products from Smithey. And we recently got our hands on their 5.5 QT Dutch Oven—which we have to say is not only one of the best functioning Dutch Ovens we’ve ever used, but one of the best-looking we’ve ever placed on our kitchen countertop.

It’s forged with a heavy nod to classic American Dutch Oven design, and as the brand states, it’s built to be a ‘workhorse’ in the kitchen. The enameled cast-iron construction has a polished, naturally non-stick interior—that Smithey touts will never crack or chip, and they even go on to state that it’ll only get better with use. It maintains evenly distributed heat, making it an accurate and dependable tool for everything from baking, to frying, to roasting.

As with all of Smithey’s products, they’re thoughtfully crafted to be ‘modern heirlooms’ for culinary artists for generations to come. We’d have to wholeheartedly agree with that mantra, and are looking forward to passing this down to the next generation of young chefs in the family. This Dutch Oven will be your new favorite staple in your culinary arsenal.—Jon Perino, Senior Editor

[$295; smithey.com]

