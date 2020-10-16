Smithey Carbon Steel Oval Roaster GET IT

The holidays are just around the corner, and the time for kitchen prep and feasting will be here before we know it. This means that it’s time to equip yourself with the right tools for the job. That being said, a tried-and-true staple for any holiday feast has to be the roasting pan. And we think that there aren’t many products on the market that can hold a candle to the artisanal cookwear from the crew at Smithey.

Just this week, they released their newest addition to the lineup: the Carbon Steel Oval Roaster. This thing is such a beautiful hand-forged piece of cookwear, we almost don’t want to dirty it up (almost). This latest drop from Smithy is a collaboration with renowned artisan and blacksmith Robert Thomas.

Handmade in Charlseton, NC, it’s a true piece of art—this thing looks as good as it functions. Having a similar feel to cast iron (with much lighter weight), this roaster fits the bill for everything from roast chicken, to all types of veggies, to even classic baked desserts. It’s very lightweight, weighing in at only about 4 pounds (which is saying a lot given that it boasts 13.5 inches x 9.5-inches of cooking area).

It’s hand-hammered handles are ergonomic and sturdy, and the hammered finish all around is just so timeless and classic—We’re proud to hang this in our kitchen. This roaster is the perfect addition to your holiday meal prep, and it’ll even likely be a complimented talking point when it comes time to sit down and converse with family and friends.—Jon Perino, Senior Editor

[$275; smithy.com]

