Smithey Ironware Co. No. 12 Flat Top Griddle

Let’s face it: Cooking at home is kind of the smartest thing to do right now. Sheltering in place and getting creative in the kitchen is at the forefront of much of the world’s mind, and with these new culinary creative juices needs to come the proper culinary tools for the job. And we think that aesthetics in the kitchen is just as important as function.

That being said, the fine craftsmanship from Smithey Ironware Co. is just the ticket. We recently tested out their No. 12 Flat Top Griddle… and to say that it was a delight would be an understatement. We’re big fans of fine artisanal craftsmanship, and the products that Smithey makes are most certainly top shelf. This cast iron griddle’s satin-smooth, polished finish is naturally non-stick and completely free of any chemical coatings.

When put to use, this griddle maintains some of the most even heat we’ve ever seen, and not only works wonders for breakfast all-stars like eggs, pancakes, and bacon, but also fits the bill for just about any other everyday staple in your life. (And with its large 12-inch diameter, it fits most everything you can place on it.)

If you’re a fan of cooking tools that look as good as they perform, then we think Smithey needs to be on your home-cooking radar. These are the pieces that’ll last you a lifetime, and become a permanent key player in your culinary lifestyle.—Jon Perino, Senior Editor

[$125; smithey.com]

