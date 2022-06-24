Smith’s Fishing Pliers GET IT

If you’re like me and want to get your fish off the hook and back in the water or a cooler as fast as possible you need good pliers. We’re all guilty of once using hardware store substitutes but not until you hold a pair of properly designed fishing pliers you realize what you’ve been missing out on. Smith’s came out with their high end fishing plier that tackles a couple tools and turns them into one. You have all your standard fishing uses, split shot crimper, side cutters, spring function for quick use but this also comes with a diamond hook sharpener and a fillet knife sharpening slot.

Fishing gear can get extensive quickly so when you can double up on tools it’s always a good idea. These pliers are built from 6061 aluminum stainless steel jaws which means unless you lose this tool you’ll likely use it for the rest of your life. This model comes with an incorporated coil spring that can be attached to your life jacket or boat so it’s never too far out of reach.—Peter Matlashewski, Men’s Journal contributor

[$72.99; smithsproducts.com]

