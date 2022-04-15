Snow Peak Home & Camp Lantern GET IT

When it comes to camping gear, one thing you certainly don’t want to skimp on is your lighting. And when it comes to finely crafted, dependable outdoor gear across the board, Snow Peak is always at the top our list. Introducing one of their latest accessories, the Home & Camp Lantern.

Now, to say that this is strictly a camp lantern, would be selling it short. As the name implies, the aesthetic and simple desing of this lantern makes it fit quite-well on any indoor mantle, dining room table, and even backyard patio. This USB rechargeable lamp has an adjustable handle, dimmable warm light, and it even lifts right out of the optional charging block with a smooth grab for optimal portability—kind of like a magnetic wireless charger for your phone, sold separately.

This lamp is sleek, handsomely designed, lightweight, and ultra-bright when you need your environment illuminated. As we mentioned above, you can’t go wrong with any of the pieces of outdoor gear that Snow Peak makes, but this mighty little lantern really impressed us this season.—Jon Perino, senior editor

[$159.95; snowpeak.com]

