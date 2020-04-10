Snow Peak TAKIBI Jacket GET IT

When quality is everything, but style certainly cannot be compromised, we turn to brands like Snow Peak. Its name originates from the iconic Japanese mountain, Tanigawa, where the brand’s mission was born: to reconnect outdoor enthusiasts with the natural world. Snow Peak prides itself in its artisanal craftsmanship and the quality truly shines with each and every piece of gear that they bring to market.

That all being said, when we were looking for lighter workwear-style jacket this season, we had to look no further than their TAKIBI Jacket. Made form fire-resistant 100% Aramid, this jacket is as striking to look at, as it is functional in the real world.

Built with unmatched expertise and attention to detail, the TAKIBI Jacket features a button-down front, camp collar, with several hidden pockets on the front, as well as storage pouches on the back. While functionality is at the forefront, the attractive design and comfortable material are what really makes this jacket shine.

If you consider yourself a fan of being outdoors and immersed in Mother Nature, this jacket will surely have you covered during your outdoor pursuits. This’ll be your go-to coat this season.—Jon Perino, Senior Editor

Editor’s Note: As of this writing, Snow Peak is offering 60% Off Apparel through April 12.

[$480; snowpeak.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!