SOG PowerAccess Multi-Tool

In case you didn’t know, there is more than one brand of multi-tool. Out of Seattle, SOG (Studies and Observations Group) makes some sweet blades and multitools and the PowerAccess has a very good feel to it. The PowerAccess has everything you would need in a basic tool and it’s easy to open with one hand. Because, let’s face it, when you’re reaching for a multitool you often have a bunch of wires, a fish, or a bottle in the other hand.

It has sturdy pliers, a gripper, soft wire cutters, hard wire cutters, a crimper, can opener, three sizes of flat head screw drivers, Phillips head, bottle opener, three-sided file, protractor, awl, jewelry driver and a quality 2.4-inch straight blade. Not to mention that the side features a ruler.

The top also features a recess which can house any 1/4 inch hex bit, which could come in very handy in a pinch. It features a Compound Leverage Mechanism, which gives you more power for various tools and is super lightweight for all that it offers. Whether you’re on a build, a boat, hike, or camping trip, a good multi tool is a necessity and the PowerAccess is a great choice.—Jon Coen, Men’s Journal contributor

[$64.95; sogknives.com]

