Solite 3MM Custom Pro 2.0 GET IT

If you blow the take off in these boots, it’s your own fault. Several years ago, Solite burst into the scene with a boot that made us all reconsider how a wetsuit boot should feel. They weren’t a surf apparel company. They weren’t, and still aren’t a wetsuit company. They just make really good boots (and now gloves, more on that to come.) Before we get into the quality and construction, know that you need to order these 1-2 sizes lower than your shoe size. They run large.

Solite, which is the first heat-mold wetsuit boot designed to the exact size of your foot, has improved on their original this year with an added 3-Point Strap for even better response. Long gone are the days the bootie toes hanging off the end of your foot when full of water, slowing you down and getting caught under you, when you pop to your feet.

Made not only for surf but all water sports, they implemented their metal-grid Thermal Rebound plush lining for even more warmth. There’s also a “mini” internal split toe that offers the best of both worlds and better comfort. Solite offers very good durability and will last years on account of no gaps between sole pods and 3D-molded 1mm natural rubber sole. They’ve also reduced the bulk and made for easier on-and-off with triple-glued, blind-stitched seems. That and the low-profile Stealth Loop, improves durability as they won’t rip while you’re trying to get into them.

They also come with Knit Split-Toe Heat-Booster Socks, an extra layer for colder days and keeping warm on the drive to the beach. The socks absorb water too, creating no puddling of water inside the boot. Ideal for water 50-62 degrees F. Comes in green/black or gum/black.—Jon Coen, Men’s Journal contributor

[$99.95; soliteboots.com]

