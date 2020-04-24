Solo New York Re:move Duffel GET IT

When it comes to your checklist of “every-day carry” items, you’ve probably got things like your wallet, smartphone, keyring, and perhaps a pocket knife. But, would you consider your go-to backpack or duffel bag to be on that list? If not, then we think you simply haven’t found that perfect bag yet. After all, your trusty satchel deserves just as much (if not more) credit than all your necessary pieces of gear to accommodate your everyday life.

And if you’re a fan of functional, stylish, and eco-friendly gear, then we’d like to recommend the Re:move Duffel from Solo New York.

Solo NY’s entire Re:cycled Collection is made from recycled water bottles. “They not only help eliminate plastic bottles from landfills, but all the tags, strings and stuffing are all made from 100-percent recycled and biodegradable materials,” states the brand.

And the bags look fantastic. With many thoughtful design features from the heathered grey material (made from recycled PET bottles), to the black camo lining, to the uber-organized interior section and panel section that slides over your larger luggage handle… this duffel has everything you need (and you can feel good about making a positive impact on the planet.)—Jon Perino, Senior Editor

[$64.95; solo-ny.com]

