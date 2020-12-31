Solo Stove Grill GET IT

The heat-retaining double-wall stainless steel Solo Stove Grill drafts air from beneath the ash pan to burn vegetable starch-based grill packs, briquettes, or kiln-dried chunk wood at high efficiency, to sear steak or slow cook ribs with convection-oven uniformity and control. It preheats in 15 minutes. The removable ash pan makes clean up a breeze. 22”x28”, 43 lbs.—Berne Broudy, Men’s Journal Contributor

[$550; solostove.com]

