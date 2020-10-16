Solo Stove Titan GET IT

If cooking under the stars over open fire is your idea of “fine dining” then we have the perfect piece of gear for you. Enter the Solo Stove Titan. Simplicity meets functionality and thoughtful design, this lightweight little camp stove punches well above its weight class.

We’ll start with the sleek design. It features nothing that it doesn’t need, it weighs roughly one pound, and it’ll travel wherever you need it to without very minimal intrusion. It’ll keep you warm and cook your food, and even help you make that epic cup of coffee in the chilly early mornings at the campsite.

Using Solo Stoves Signature Airflow Design, it burns ever-so easily and efficiently using small sticks, twigs, or kindling of all types. It’s made of stainless steel, and its thoughtful design creates much less smoke than most other camp wood-burning stoves we’ve ever tested.

There’s not much to this handy piece of adventure gear… but that’s the whole point. Simplicity is what camping and backpacking is all about, and this thing fits the bill for whatever excursion you’re looking to tackle this season.—Jon Perino, Senior Editor

[$109; solostove.com]

