Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 GET IT

We love a good backyard bonfire. Better yet, we love a good campsite bonfire. Even better, we love a good fire pit that can accommodate both. Enter the Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0. Just released this week, this firepit is not only one of the most capable and durable we’ve ever seen, but it’s also one of the most portable, as well as one of the best-looking on the market right now.

Its simple, yet thoughtful, 304 stainless steel design features an all-new removable ash pan that makes cleanup a breeze, and with its 360-degree Airflow, this firepit super heats air in order to burn off smoke before it can get to your clothes, hair, and camp chair. It’s one of the most lightweight firepits we’ve ever used—weighing in at only 23 pounds, this is a piece of outdoor gear that was made to move. Whether you’re tailgating, camping, enjoying beach-day sunset, or even just relaxing in your own backyard, this firepit is specifically designed to be taken multiple places with ease.

And we just love the clean, stainless-steel aesthetic of this thing. It sits so handsome on our back patio, and it turns heads wherever we take it. Pair the BonFire 2.0 with added Solo Stove accessories like their Shield and Stand, Heat Deflector, or even their Cast-Iron Grill Top, and you’ve got unmatched versatility in the firepit segment. It’s easy to use, makes for one helluva campfire, and it simply brings people together. There aren’t many better things than sitting around a bonfire enjoying the company of friends and family. This summer, we suggest you step up your bonfire game with this addition to your outdoor kit.—Jon Perino, senior editor

[$259; solostove.com]

