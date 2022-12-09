SONOS Move GET IT

If you live life on the go and want a portable bluetooth speaker you can bring anywhere that still delivers top notch sound, the SONOS Move is not one to ignore. This model has a battery life that lasts over 10 hours and keeping it charged is very easy thanks to the minimalist charging dock it lives on.

I found the sound quality noticeably more rich than other portable speakers I’ve used in the past especially when increasing the volume. Another feature that is really practical is the IP56 water resistant coating so if you get caught in the rain, the speaker will be just fine. The base of this model is made of a tough rubber material which makes it scuff and scratch resistant from rough outdoor surfaces. The speaker itself also has a nice built-in handle in the rear that makes it really easy to just pick up and go. The SONOS app also unlocks a bunch of cool features that allows you to pair with other Sonos speakers, adjust sound profiles based on the type of music you listen to along with many other useful custom adjustments. It’s important to note this speaker is rather sizeable and weighs around 6 pounds so it may not be your first choice for bringing on a hike, but for everything else it’s perfect.—Peter Matlashewski, Men’s Journal contributor

[$399; sonos.com]

