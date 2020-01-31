Sony SRS-XB402G XB402G Extra Bass Google Assistant Built-In Bluetooth Speaker GET IT

About the size of a large can of tomatoes, this 3.5-pound speaker sounds much bigger with a pair of dual passive radiators that work to give it a thumping bass boost. Sony added in the Google Assistant to handle your questions and playlists requests (when within a WiFi network) and when you’re out of range, say at a campsite, it pairs to your phone via Bluetooth. The built-in battery lasts about 12 hours, so you can take it inside and out with a water, dust, and shock-proof build. The strobe light adds a pop of color (that you can also shut off) at night. — Sal Vaglica, Senior Editor

[$250; sony.com]

