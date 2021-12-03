SoundSwell Waterproof Action Sport Headphones—Smartwatch Series GET IT

Ever wondered what it’d be like to take your music with you while you go surfing? Well, with the SoundSwell Waterproof Action Sport Headphones, you can have access to all your audio media while getting your fix in the water—or whatever other extreme environments you like to frequent. And we can attest that the experience is unlike anything we’ve done before. This fully waterproof (up to three meters) Smartwatch Series headphone rig connects to your smartwatch via Bluetooth, and since Bluetooth has a range of approximately 6 inches through liquid, you simply take your watch off your wrist and place it securely to your chest for a seamless audio experience that truly enhances your aquatic pursuits. You can also connect to your phone for all sorts of activities that are simply too extreme for traditional wireless Bluetooth earbuds. The sound quality is superb, the fit feels snug and secure, and the experience of having your own soundtrack while in the ocean is such a pleasant feeling.

For surfing, swimming, paddling, and even fishing, these headphones are the best waterproof solution out there. Trust us, these are a small piece of tech that pack a huge punch. And for that aquatic techy in your life, they’re the perfect gift for that special someone that already has everything.—Jon Perino, senior editor

[$149; soundswell.com]

