Speaqua Barnacle Vibe 2.0 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker

Wanna step up your Bluetooth speaker game? You need to get your hands on the Barnacle Vibe 2.0 from Speaqua. This little dynamo packs such a huge punch in such a small package (at a very reasonable price point, to boot). It’s 100-percent waterproof, so you can literally take this gadget with you everywhere, and it boasts an impressive 4-in-1 mounting system, so it can be right there with you from the bow of the ski boat to the tailgate of your truck. The sound quality is very impressive for a speaker of this size—the highs are crisp, and the lows are deep. But our favrotie part is its 8GB of iTunes .M4A compatible internal storage. This means that it’s capable of storing roughly 2,000 songs internally. It has an impressive 8-hour battery life, it’s shock-proof, dust/sand proof, and on top of being waterproof, it also floats! This mighty little speaker is built for EVERYTHING you could possibly throw at it, without cutting corners on sound quality. This is a win across all boards for us. We think this should be your new portable speaker for every situation.—Jon Perino, senior editor

[$94.99; speaqua.com]

