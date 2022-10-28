Specialized X Fjallraven Handlebar Bag GET IT

What’s that, you’re headed to the grocery store? The dog park? To the office? Sounds like you have some stuff to carry, my friend. Skip the clumsy (and sweaty) backpack or sling, and instead use this new handlebar bag by Specialized and Fjallraven. It’s the perfect easy-access store box, for urban missions to do errands, or even for longer gravel road escapes.

It fastens easily and detaches with straps, so you can bring it into the store, office, or gym easily, by carrying it with the removable shoulder strap. Elastic mesh pockets on the top and both sides offer great access for items you want close at hand, and front attachment points work great for larger things like tent poles, a fishing rod, or tennis racket.

The bag offers protection from the rain with a waterproof lining, so it’s great to use in the fall and spring, too. Oh, and it’s easy to open with one hand, using the elastic cord loop. Approx volume is 10 liters.—Andy Cochrane, Men’s Journal contributor

[$100; specialized.com]

