Specialized X Fjallraven Thermo Anorak

Like a banana with dark spots, I was deeply skeptical of this puffy anorak the moment I saw it. Why skip the sleeves? Can I trust you to keep me warm? Is this just a fashion piece trying too hard? The answer is a resounding ‘NO.’ The new thermal jacket, launched in a collection of Specialized X Fjallraven bikepacking gear, is a lightweight and incredibly warm.

Synthetic insulation and an outer layer of recycled and flexible waterproofing is perfect for long bike rides on cool days. The hood fits easily over a helmet and has a cinch, and there’s a cinch at the bottom for stopping air from flowing up, too. The jacket packs up into its kangaroo pocket, and is very easy to get on and off, making it a perfect addition to a well-designed layering kit.—Andy Cochrane, Men’s Journal contributor

[$220; specialized.com]

