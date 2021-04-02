Spy Crossway GET IT

Dropping big dollars on sunnies is hard. Your favorite pair was in the glove box when you sold your old truck. The pair you bought last year is at the bottom of the river. So you’re not exactly sure that you want to spend a whole lot on new ones this year. And the cheap ones are… well, they’re cheap for a reason.

That might make the Spy Crossway the perfect shades for summer ’21, an iconic style with ARC (Accurate Radius Curvature) polycarbonate lenses for just $70. These have all the quality you’d expect from a pair of sunglasses that cost northwards of $120. Plus, they’re constructed of bioplastic, 50 percent organic plant matter, reducing plastic consumption, and 100 percent UV protection is easy on the eyes as well. Easy comfort. No stress investment.—Jon Coen, Men’s Journal Contributor

[$70; spyoptic.com]

