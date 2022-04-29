Spyder Sanction Jacket GET IT

If you’ve been skiing this season or the last, chances are you’ve seen a Spyder jacket or two at your local resort. They have been making high-end ski outerwear for the better part of 40 years and this jacket is no exception. The Sanction Jacket comes with full 3L Gore-tex material with fully tapered seams for maximum waterproofing and breathability. This jacket performs great on warm spring days but if you plan on using it on colder days it’s best paired with a mid-layer.

All in all, it’s a perfect shell jacket for any skier looking to get out and do some touring or hit the slopes at your favorite resort. The jacket has two large storage pockets on the front side making it easy to store extra gear, lenses, snacks or touring skins. Another useful feature is the integrated helmet compatibility with adjustable opening so you can face any storm while staying safe and not sacrificing any vision.

This is one the best ski jackets on the market which reinforces why the US Ski team has been using Spyder jackets since 1989.—Peter Matlashewski, Men’s Journal contributor

[$730.95; spyder.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!