Spyder SP6008 Polarized Sunglasses GET IT

Sunglasses are one of the tried-and-true staples of the gift-giving season. Nobody dislikes quality eyewear, and it’s the type gear that you can literally use all year long. But with so many options out there, the final decision can be frustrating. But, we think you should check out the SP6008 by Spyder.

With a handsome, sporty style, these shades are built for any outdoor activity and they cling to your face in a sturdy, yet ultra-comfortable way. They have a cushy foam rubber lining where the frames meet your face (which we never thought about before, but after putting them to use, we think this is genius design).

From bike rides through town, to treks on the trail, to fishing trips offshore, these polarized specs are some of the best we’ve ever used under the $200 price point. Whether you need a new pair of shades this season, or you know an outdoor junkie who needs something proper to protect their eyes, the SP6008 fit the bill.—Jon Perino, Senior Editor

[$169; eyeconic.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!