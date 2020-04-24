SQiN For Him GET IT

SQiN For Him is taking a fresh approach to men’s skincare. While we can certainly attest to the efficacy of their formulas, what initially caught our attention was how this San Diego-based company is bringing sustainability into the skincare industry.

Fighting plastic pollution is one of SQiN’s core values and that’s reflected in their use of recycled materials for all of their packaging. They also champion several environmental initiatives including 1% for the Planet and the Ocean Conservancy. Not to mention, their formulation facility is 100-percent wind-powered and all of their products are cruelty-free.

We began testing SQiN’s products in late-January and have noticed a significant difference in the feel and look of our skin. While the sleek aluminum bottles add a touch of class to your bathroom counter, the plant-based formulations feel lighter and absorb better than many of its competitor––notably without the addition of harsh chemicals and minimal preservatives.

The Moisturizer ($39) hit our face with a lightweight and refreshing blast but didn’t leave that unwanted oily after-feel. The clear zinc oxide formula in the reef-safe Sunscreen ($39) offered excellent SPF 30 protection, while an infusion of plant-based antioxidants kept our skin from drying out while spending all day in the sun. We were impressed with the Eye Cream’s ($47) ability to lessen fatigue-induced heavy bags or dark circles, while The Cleanser ($35) offered us a 2-in-1 hybrid––a refreshing formula to rid our face of daily grim, and also a lubricating and all-natural replacement for regular shaving cream.

SQiN isn’t the cheapest skincare product you’ll find, but as the old adage goes: You get what you pay for. With SQiN, you’re getting an all-natural, plant-based product that actually rejuvenates your skin, but also, you can feel good about supporting a company that’s fighting for the environment. In our book, that’s a win-win.—Jack Haworth, Social Media Manager

[Prices vary; sqinforhim.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!