Staheekum Redwood Boots GET IT

Summertime adventures can sometimes be stifled due to lack of proper footwear. Finding just the right boot for the trail and the campsite, or even the daytrip downtown, can sometimes be an overwhelming task given the countless options out there are on the market. And when attractive, rugged style needs to meet real-world function, we think the Staheekum Redwood Boots are the perfect blend of the two.

Built with a high-quality leather upper and thick rubber outsole, the Redwood Boots carry that sturdy feel while still providing impressive comfort for long days off the grid with a molded foam insole. These boots are the real deal, built with well-above-par craftsmanship and premium materials. Not to mention that thier sturdy laces simply do what they were intended to do: they stay laced up. This may sound a bit obvious, but one big gripe we’ve had with other boots we’ve worn, is that the laces like to come untied at the worst possible times. This is not the case at all with the Redwood.

For all your summer outdoor excursions, the Redwood Boots from Staheekum won’t let you down. (Not to mention an attractive price point for boots of this quality.)

Bonus: For every shoe purchased on the Staheekum website, a tree is planted through Trees for the Future.—Jon Perino, Senior Editor

[$110; staheekum.com]

