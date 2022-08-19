Stanley Adventure Quencher 30-ounce Tumbler GET IT

If, like us, making iced coffee at home is a lifestyle and not just a summer trend, this is the tumbler for you. Like a lot of vacuum insulated tumblers, the Stanley keeps ice for days (or hot coffee for nine hours), which might sound like overkill for a beverage you plan on drinking in an hour or two, but that’s the performance you want so the ice you load in won’t melt too quickly. The end game is iced coffee, not watered-down coffee.

What makes this tumbler easy to live with is the volume: 30 ounces is enough space for about 15 or 20 ounces of coffee plus enough ice to keep it chilled. And that volume is designed in such a way that it will also fit into the cup holder in your car, thanks to the tapered design, which also makes this Stanley easy to hold in hand.

The lid threads on with a gasket to create a nice seal, and it’s also easy to take apart and clean (grime loves to hide in the lid parts). The lid accommodates sipping, the included straw, or closes entirely to prevent splashing. At about 1 pound, and nearly 4×11 inches, the Stanley isn’t small. But then again, neither is a good iced coffee.—Sal Vaglica, Men’s Journal contributor

[$30; stanley1913.com]

