Stanley Classic Perfect-Brew Pour Over Set

What do you get when you cross the style of the modern coffee connoisseur with the tried and true functionality of the insulated bottle your dad packed for the day? The Stanley Perfect Brew Pourover set. The Perfect Brew looks just as good around the campfire as it does with morning reading at your kitchen counter. It is available in that classic Hammertone Green we all know, and incorporates an inserted reusable filter which means no need to stock up on single use paper.

The Perfect Brew set includes a 12-ounce, stainless steel, double-walled mug with lid. So once you drip a cup it will stay hot for the duration of your slow morning around camp or on the commute. The pour over method makes for great camp coffee. Better taste than instant, and on demand means less wasted water. Just boil enough for your oats and a cup of your favorite roast.—Joe Potoczak, Men’s Journal Contributor

[$35; stanley1913.com]

