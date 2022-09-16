StarCross 6 Moto TiresGET IT
The newest iteration of the race line of tires combines new technology developed in Michelin’s R&D centers, fine tuned on tracks around the world for improved traction and durability. The new StarCross 6 allows dirt bike riders to push their bikes to new levels, for longer periods of time without having to replace them.
According to Michelin, the new tires offer up to 16 percent more traction and up to 19 percent better durability. They feature a medium-soft tread design best suited for loose dirt, sand, and loamy conditions, new silica technology that improves durability, and a double ply carcass (2 layers crossed at 90 degrees).—Andy Cochrane, Men’s Journal contributor
[$110-$128; revzilla.com]
