Stealth Core Trainer

We all know that planks are one of the best ways to get a core-burning workout. However, we also know that planks are also one of the most mind-numbingly boring workouts you can do. Thankfully, we just discovered something that adds precisely what we never knew we needed for our core routines: video games.

Enter, the Stealth Core Trainer. This thing is such a breakthrough for us when it comes to lighting our midsection on fire. You simply set up the free Stealth Fitness App on your smartphone, place your device on the Stealth Core Trainer, choose a game, and then get to work. It’s amazing how a tiny bit of distraction can push you to new limits you never knew you could reach.

As you move the Stealth Core Trainer left/right/forward/backward, your character moves throughout the game, hitting all your core muscles in a matter of minutes. It quite literally turns core training into a game. From Speed Gliding on a hang glider, to Galaxy Adventure through space, to Color Chasing on a floating racetrack, you almost forget that you’re shredding your core in the process.

If tighten up your core is one of your neglected New Year’s resolutions, then we recommend looking into Stealth. It’ll change the way you think about the plank.—Jon Perino, Senior Editor

[$149; trystealthnow.com]

